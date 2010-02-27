DSO question

Guys (and ladies) i have a question about my DSO code on my 65 (not the 66 i have been asking mod questions about) years back when i first bought it i did all the research and was puzzled by the DSO code then (i cant recall the actual code designation just what it stood for and it is 8000 miles away at the moment so i cant look at it!) According to my memory what i have is a 65 coupe with an A code 289 and an 8" rear axle (3 something gears) with (dont know if original or added by PO) disc brakes, power steering, A/C, Ralley Pac, Cruisomatic tranny w/ console and the trim for a vinal top (but no vinal top on it) but the DSO code listed was for Home Office Reserve. what does that mean? was it supposed to stay there and be an errand car for the people at HQ or to pick up visitors at the airport or a test car?!(doubt that last one) but just curious as to what it might mean... I plan on goin back as close to original with this one as i can (lots of work to do!) and want to know as much about it as i can... thanks for any help y'all can provide!