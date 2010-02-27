DSO question

Dear Sam Pennell,
regarding the original function of your 1965 Ford Mustang.
For further assistance with this matter, we recommend contacting the National
Automotive History Collection (NAHC), maintained by the Detroit Public Library.
They are able to research and provide historical information on Ford vehicles
and products and as such, may be able to assist with your inquiry (If you are
attempting to obtain an original sales brochure, please note that the NAHC can
only provide black and white copies for a fee). You may contact the NAHC
directly at:
National Automotive History Collection
121 Gratiot Ave.
Detroit, Michigan 48226
Main number: (313)-628-2851
Or visit the website at: Welcome to the Detroit Public Library
1. Select 'Special Collections'
2. Select 'National Automotive History Collection'
Or Email directly at :
[email protected]
Moreover; historical data, is not maintained by the Customer Relationship
Center. However, you may be able to obtain an answer to your inquiry by
contacting the Henry Ford Museum. This facility, inspired by Henry Ford's dream
to document how technology has shaped lives in America, contains over 100
vehicles from the 1600's onward, as well as archives and vintage movies that
Hollywood often calls upon as a primary resource for historical authenticity.
In addition, the Henry Ford Museum contains a research facility that is able to
assist the public in determining certain historical facts. The Museum does
charge a service fee for such inquiries, relative to the amount of research
required. The Henry Ford Museum can be contacted directly through the following
methods:
Online:
The Henry Ford: America's Greatest History Attraction Home Page
Phone:
The Henry Ford Call Center:
313.982.6001
7 days a week: 9:00am-5:00pm
TDD: 313.271.2455
Mail:
Benson Ford Research Center
The Henry Ford
P.O. Box 1970
Dearborn, MI 48121-1970
fax: (313) 982-6244
Mail:
The Henry Ford Retail Stores
20900 Oakwood Blvd
Dearborn, MI 48124
Email: [email protected]
Sincerely,
Shiela
Customer Relationship Center
Ford Motor Company
