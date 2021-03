DSO question

[email protected]

Dear Sam Pennell,Thank you for contacting the Ford Motor Company Customer Relationship Centerregarding the original function of your 1965 Ford Mustang.For further assistance with this matter, we recommend contacting the NationalAutomotive History Collection (NAHC), maintained by the Detroit Public Library.They are able to research and provide historical information on Ford vehiclesand products and as such, may be able to assist with your inquiry (If you areattempting to obtain an original sales brochure, please note that the NAHC canonly provide black and white copies for a fee). You may contact the NAHCdirectly at:National Automotive History Collection121 Gratiot Ave.Detroit, Michigan 48226Main number: (313)-628-2851Or visit the website at: Welcome to the Detroit Public Library 1. Select 'Special Collections'2. Select 'National Automotive History Collection'Or Email directly at :Moreover; historical data, is not maintained by the Customer RelationshipCenter. However, you may be able to obtain an answer to your inquiry bycontacting the Henry Ford Museum. This facility, inspired by Henry Ford's dreamto document how technology has shaped lives in America, contains over 100vehicles from the 1600's onward, as well as archives and vintage movies thatHollywood often calls upon as a primary resource for historical authenticity.In addition, the Henry Ford Museum contains a research facility that is able toassist the public in determining certain historical facts. The Museum doescharge a service fee for such inquiries, relative to the amount of researchrequired. The Henry Ford Museum can be contacted directly through the followingmethods:Online:Phone:The Henry Ford Call Center:313.982.60017 days a week: 9:00am-5:00pmTDD: 313.271.2455Mail:Benson Ford Research CenterThe Henry FordP.O. Box 1970Dearborn, MI 48121-1970fax: (313) 982-6244Mail:The Henry Ford Retail Stores20900 Oakwood BlvdDearborn, MI 48124Email: [email protected] We hope this information helps you. Thank you for contacting Ford.