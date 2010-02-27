DSO question

Guys (and ladies) i have a question about my DSO code on my 65 (not the 66 i have been asking mod questions about) years back when i first bought it i did all the research and was puzzled by the DSO code then (i cant recall the actual code designation just what it stood for and it is 8000 miles away at the moment so i cant look at it!) According to my memory what i have is a 65 coupe with an A code 289 and an 8" rear axle (3 something gears) with (dont know if original or added by PO) disc brakes, power steering, A/C, Ralley Pac, Cruisomatic tranny w/ console and the trim for a vinal top (but no vinal top on it) but the DSO code listed was for Home Office Reserve. what does that mean? was it supposed to stay there and be an errand car for the people at HQ or to pick up visitors at the airport or a test car?!(doubt that last one) but just curious as to what it might mean... I plan on goin back as close to original with this one as i can (lots of work to do!) and want to know as much about it as i can... thanks for any help y'all can provide!
 

Quickie on-the-fly answer without research: If I remember correctly; the "Home Office Reserve" DSO (84?) was for company use and "employee leases". For example: Engineering test mules, "World's Fair" display Mustangs, Iaccoca's and Henry Ford II's cars, etc.

I could be wrong, though... need to take some time and check.
 
I'm thinking maybe a title search? Maybe you can trace the car's "travels" through title/registration records. It could have been just a used car that was sold after its lease to some Ford exec was completed and the new owner moved south; or it was a "giveaway" to some dealership in that region for winning a sales contest. Somewhere along the line, it stopped being a prestige item and became "just a used car". Remember, when this car was built, nobody at Ford had a clue that it would become a 45-year-old historical icon.
If they had, they would have painted inside the cowl and torque boxes so it wouldn't rust so much!

Ford had/has a policy that "test mules" are scrapped after they outlive their usefulness. But policies can be circumvented, and there are documented stories of that having happened over the years.
 
well i guess i will see about doing a title search and see what that can dig up for me... i will post what ever it brings up, but i will have to wait till i can get someone to email me my VIN for it! haha
 
I have got the VIN and data plate codes emailed to me but finding a site that will allow me to search with my VIN is not going good (most are requiring the 17 digit VIN which i dont have!) I have been doin as much research as i can (since i am stuck in Baghdad and nothing better to do but play online till my flight leaves on thursday) and have found evidence of some cars with DSO codes of 84 being Ford show cars but most were early in the first round of production as mine is kinda smack in the middle of the '65 production year being made 02 Jan 65. The search continues!
 
so i had the bright idea maybe Ford could give me some insite... so i played around on thier website for a while found an email address to customer service... i am a customer i have three fords myself and a few more in the family so i email them and ask them if they have any info or know where i might be able to find some info on my car. I was not expecting much of anything in responce from them if anything but this is what i got! may help some others with questions they have as well i will be lookin into when i get back from australia!

Dear Sam Pennell,

Thank you for contacting the Ford Motor Company Customer Relationship Center
regarding the original function of your 1965 Ford Mustang.

For further assistance with this matter, we recommend contacting the National
Automotive History Collection (NAHC), maintained by the Detroit Public Library.
They are able to research and provide historical information on Ford vehicles
and products and as such, may be able to assist with your inquiry (If you are
attempting to obtain an original sales brochure, please note that the NAHC can
only provide black and white copies for a fee). You may contact the NAHC
directly at:

National Automotive History Collection
121 Gratiot Ave.
Detroit, Michigan 48226

Main number: (313)-628-2851

Or visit the website at: Welcome to the Detroit Public Library
1. Select 'Special Collections'
2. Select 'National Automotive History Collection'

Or Email directly at :
[email protected]

Moreover; historical data, is not maintained by the Customer Relationship
Center. However, you may be able to obtain an answer to your inquiry by
contacting the Henry Ford Museum. This facility, inspired by Henry Ford's dream
to document how technology has shaped lives in America, contains over 100
vehicles from the 1600's onward, as well as archives and vintage movies that
Hollywood often calls upon as a primary resource for historical authenticity.

In addition, the Henry Ford Museum contains a research facility that is able to
assist the public in determining certain historical facts. The Museum does
charge a service fee for such inquiries, relative to the amount of research
required. The Henry Ford Museum can be contacted directly through the following
methods:

Online:
The Henry Ford: America's Greatest History Attraction Home Page

Phone:
The Henry Ford Call Center:
313.982.6001
7 days a week: 9:00am-5:00pm
TDD: 313.271.2455

Mail:
Benson Ford Research Center
The Henry Ford
P.O. Box 1970
Dearborn, MI 48121-1970

fax: (313) 982-6244

Mail:
The Henry Ford Retail Stores
20900 Oakwood Blvd
Dearborn, MI 48124
Email: [email protected]

We hope this information helps you. Thank you for contacting Ford.

Sometimes e-mail communication does not allow us to gain additional information
that may be helpful in responding to your inquiry. Should you feel that we have
not adequately addressed your questions, please feel free to contact us via
telephone at (800)392-3673 between the hours of 8am and 5pm, local time, Monday
through Friday. Hearing-impaired callers with access to a TDD may contact
1-800-232-5952.

Sincerely,
Shiela
Customer Relationship Center
Ford Motor Company

For online support visit us at: Owner Support - Ford which contains answers
to frequently asked questions and links to other key product and service
information.

Looking for service coupons? Find them on the Ford Owner site. Take advantage of
these great offers at participating dealerships thru 3/27/10.

The Link to point to is Ford, Lincoln & Mercury Service Coupons | Save Money on Your Next Service Appointment | FLMowner.com

Ford Confidentiality:
--------------------
For security reasons, please do not submit any sensitive personally identifiable
information, such as credit card numbers, driver license number, SSN, DOB, etc.
Thank you.
Click to expand...
 
StangDreamin' said:
Quickie on-the-fly answer without research: If I remember correctly; the "Home Office Reserve" DSO (84?) was for company use and "employee leases". For example: Engineering test mules, "World's Fair" display Mustangs, Iaccoca's and Henry Ford II's cars, etc.

I could be wrong, though... need to take some time and check.
Click to expand...
Hello I have a 66 K code with an auto coupe with a dso 84, Help
 
