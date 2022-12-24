Engine DUI distributor height?

J

joekurt

Member
Oct 28, 2021
35
10
18
Is anyone running the DUI Ford Street/Strip distributor on their 302? That's the one with the coil and the ECM built right into the distributor. I'm trying to decide if one of those will fit on my engine. I've got a 14" air cleaner and DUI says the cleaner will have to be 13" or less. Of course that depends on how tall the distributor is. So, I'm looking for the height of the DUI from where it seats on the block to the top of the cap. The diameter of the cap at the top would also be helpful. With my stock distributor the top of the cap sits about 3/4" below the bottom of the air cleaner but would also clear the air cleaner by about 1/4" if the distributor were taller.
Thanks!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
1991 5.0 with HCI - started car, running for a few minutes, started pushing coolant into the overflow tank and then puking out from there. I'm lost
Replies
6
Views
654
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
W
no start after distributor came apart inside
Replies
26
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
limp
limp
D
Engine The Bug that can't be found
Replies
15
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
LILCBRA
Stiffer front springs writeup from the old .net site
Replies
1
Views
273
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
Enzio
Enzio
Smurfstang88
94 gt idle issues..
Replies
57
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Smurfstang88
Smurfstang88
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu