Is anyone running the DUI Ford Street/Strip distributor on their 302? That's the one with the coil and the ECM built right into the distributor. I'm trying to decide if one of those will fit on my engine. I've got a 14" air cleaner and DUI says the cleaner will have to be 13" or less. Of course that depends on how tall the distributor is. So, I'm looking for the height of the DUI from where it seats on the block to the top of the cap. The diameter of the cap at the top would also be helpful. With my stock distributor the top of the cap sits about 3/4" below the bottom of the air cleaner but would also clear the air cleaner by about 1/4" if the distributor were taller.

Thanks!