dull finish

I put this in another forum, but it really didn't get much love. So I thought I'd try a little wider audience...
So I take some polish and clean it up real nice, and put a coat of wax, and the Indian Outlaw shines up real nice. Like the hood shot on the left. However in a couple months, it looks like the roof shot on the right. I'm getting to old to Maguiere's 3 step thing thing every few months, although lately, I just do it before a show. I'm figgureing it's sat unattended so long on the frame shop's lot, (6 years of "I promise you're next in line") the sun has trashed the clear coat.
So what's the deal?
Thanks.
 

You may not have a clear coat. My 90 is just paint"one stage' when I polishes mine with polish it was perfect. Use Collinite 845. It seals it so it will last, and you won't have to do it again for a long time. I got the cheap buffer from Harbor Freight, and just take your time. No need to push hard. My car was completely dull with no shine at all. I thought when I got the car that I was going to have it painted, and now it is like new. Get that Indian Outlaw looking perfect. Also I got black trim paint from Duplicolor and did my cowl, and window frames sprayed. Do some fresh pictures of the Outlaw when done.
 
Collinite 845,,, is it just a wax, a rubbing compound that would need followed with a wax, ect? Can I find this at Wally -World, Auto Zone, or is it an on line only kind of find?
 
