dull finish

I put this in another forum, but it really didn't get much love. So I thought I'd try a little wider audience...
So I take some polish and clean it up real nice, and put a coat of wax, and the Indian Outlaw shines up real nice. Like the hood shot on the left. However in a couple months, it looks like the roof shot on the right. I'm getting to old to Maguiere's 3 step thing thing every few months, although lately, I just do it before a show. I'm figgureing it's sat unattended so long on the frame shop's lot, (6 years of "I promise you're next in line") the sun has trashed the clear coat.
So what's the deal?
Thanks.
