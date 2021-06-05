dull finish

You may not have a clear coat. My 90 is just paint"one stage' when I polishes mine with polish it was perfect. Use Collinite 845. It seals it so it will last, and you won't have to do it again for a long time. I got the cheap buffer from Harbor Freight, and just take your time. No need to push hard. My car was completely dull with no shine at all. I thought when I got the car that I was going to have it painted, and now it is like new. Get that Indian Outlaw looking perfect. Also I got black trim paint from Duplicolor and did my cowl, and window frames sprayed. Do some fresh pictures of the Outlaw when done.