Hoonlo
New Member
-
- Aug 25, 2020
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 43
Hi all,
New here and just getting back into the 5.0 litre seen after 20 years away. Picked up and edlebrock rpm 2 intake but the instructions
are either missing a page or really really vague. there is a a,b,c,d parts list but no 1-12 list for the diagram. So...Does anyone have some pictures of the lower half installed?
Or a better set of instructions or can you just give me a vague idea of where the brass fittings go?? Any help would be appreciated thx!
New here and just getting back into the 5.0 litre seen after 20 years away. Picked up and edlebrock rpm 2 intake but the instructions
are either missing a page or really really vague. there is a a,b,c,d parts list but no 1-12 list for the diagram. So...Does anyone have some pictures of the lower half installed?
Or a better set of instructions or can you just give me a vague idea of where the brass fittings go?? Any help would be appreciated thx!