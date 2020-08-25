Engine Edelbrock rpm 2 question...

H

Hoonlo

New Member
Aug 25, 2020
2
0
0
43
B.C Canada
Hi all,

New here and just getting back into the 5.0 litre seen after 20 years away. Picked up and edlebrock rpm 2 intake but the instructions
are either missing a page or really really vague. there is a a,b,c,d parts list but no 1-12 list for the diagram. So...Does anyone have some pictures of the lower half installed?
Or a better set of instructions or can you just give me a vague idea of where the brass fittings go?? Any help would be appreciated thx!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
1993SSP 302, e cam, edelbrock rpm intake, 600 carb, vacumm question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
Brandon11010 Edelbrock RPM II Install Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
davins130 edelbrock rpm II manifold question... 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
65Stang86 WTB/Trade Looking for used edelbrock 7121 performer rpm intake manifold Engine and Power Adder 0
R Edelbrock performer Rpm intake manifold hardware and alternator bracket 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
J Edelbrock performer rpm heads Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
sams93gt Engine Edelbrock rpm 2? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
reddragonracing For Sale Edelbrock Alum Heads Rpm Other Classifieds 0
B Tfs-r Or Edelbrock Performer Rpm Ii Intake 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
XXL SOLD __ Edelbrock Performer Rpm Intake And Carburetor Kit For Ford 289/302 - Brand New - Free Ship! Engine and Power Adder 1
hollywoodstang Edelbrock Performer RPM II Lower intake manifold 5.0 NEW Engine and Power Adder 2
S Edelbrock RPM II Intake and Edelbrock Performer 5.0 EFI Intake for sale! Engine and Power Adder 2
O Edelbrock SBF RPM intake Drivetrain Parts 0
S Edelbrock RPM II & Performer 5.0 Intake, Solid Motor/Trans Mounts 70mm TB/ EGR Delete Engine and Power Adder 0
M Edelbrock RPM II upper and lower with 1" phenolic spacer Engine and Power Adder 4
M Edelbrock Performer RPM II Engine and Power Adder Parts 1
M Edelbrock Performer RPM II Engine and Power Adder 1
giddyup306 New Edelbrock Performer RPM II, Mac 70 MM tb and spacer, and Pro M 77mm/30/lb injecor Engine and Power Adder 3
aamcotech edelbrock performer rpm II intake Engine and Power Adder 5
3 FS: Edelbrock RPM intake Engine and Power Adder 1
R Edelbrock Performer RPM Heads with rockers Engine and Power Adder 8
MuscleFox Edelbrock RPM cam with Gt40p heads 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
9 Edelbrock RPM II Intake Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
3 Edelbrock RPM II/Typhoon Intake + Spacer FS Engine and Power Adder 2
93stang burden Looking for Edelbrock RPM 2 Engine and Power Adder 0
I WTS Edelbrock RPM Air Gap Intake (pn 7521) 302 SBF Engine and Power Adder 3
P Edelbrock RPM Intake - EFI 5.0 Engine and Power Adder 0
S SVO FMS 1.6 3/8" Stud Mount Roller Rockers & Edelbrock RPM Air Gap Carb Intake Engine and Power Adder 3
J NEW Edelbrock SB RPM Assembled Heads and Roller Rockers & MORE!!! $1,400 Engine and Power Adder 4
J NEW Edelbrock SB RPM Assembled Heads and Roller Rockers & MORE!!! $1,400 Engine and Power Adder 3
Crs Edelbrock Rpm Intake fit under stock hood? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
90silverstang Edelbrock Performer RPM II Intake Vacuum Line Connections Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
5.0TailPipeHump Edelbrock Intake Manifold rpm II 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
B edelbrock RPM xt ????? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
flubyu Edelbrock Performer RPM II 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
Black1987Stang What plugs for Edelbrock Performer RPM heads? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
EPIK Edelbrock Performer RPM II Hood clearance??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
91notch5.0 edelbrock rpm II or GT40 intake on modded 302??HELP!!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
nick6690 Edelbrock RPM XT heads 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
5 Edelbrock RPM II cowl required? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
blckstng96 edelbrock carb help-breaking up 3500-6k rpm Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
D Edelbrock Performer RPM Heads & Lunati Rockers Engine and Power Adder 0
91notch5.0 any experience with the edelbrock rpm 2?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
D edelbrock RPM heads on 68 302 Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
68converted Edelbrock RPM 2 intake... whoops??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
T FS Edelbrock Performer RPM Heads Engine and Power Adder 0
iskwezm Edelbrock RPM heads for sale Engine and Power Adder 5
5.0L Miata Edelbrock Performer RPM - Pushrod Length Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
StinkinLincoln Edelbrock RPM 2 upper 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
65fastbackresto Edelbrock RPM Heads Classic Mustang Specific Tech 8
Similar threads
Top Bottom