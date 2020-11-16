johnny21
Hello again! Okay moving onto the next KOEO code - 34 for the 87 5.0. This code is interesting because it does seem like the car runs a little smelly and I would like to make it run better and cleaner if possible.
So the previous owner(s) removed all EGR and smog components. Currently installed and relevant parts include Smog delete pulley, welded closed smog tube, this 70MM Accufab TB with blank EGR, and this catted BBK H pipe.
I am trying to put together a list of things I need to source to put these systems back onto the car. I am using this post as a reference guide.
Here are some of my initial questions:
Can the EGR and SMOG systems be installed independently or are they interconnected?
Can I use this SVE EGR spacer with the installed accufab throttlebody?
When I look for smog/air pumps it seems like only autostores have them, is that an okay place to source from?
The smog delete pulley currently installed doesn't look like it can be used on the smog/air pump. Any recommendations on where to source?
How do I connect the BBK cat to the pump - is there a term to describe this part so that I can use to look for it?
Both TAB and TAD solenoids on LMR are only for 1988-1993, were they not used in 1987 and if not is my reference guide not going to work for me?
Totally open to advice, recommendations, and discussion.
