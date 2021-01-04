Electrical issue

So I figured out my issue with my 95 GT is electrical somewhere in that charging loop if I'm saying that right what is the most common issue with this loop from the alternator to the battery to the starter to the dash that I should check first alternator is fine it turns over fine it was running all right hit a bump and shut off and hasn't started since it's getting fuel I'm just kind of at a loss I'm kind of thinking towards a ground that's loose or something in the back of my dash My voltage drops when I turn the heat on or the defrost or the headlights when I hit the gas it jumps back up sounds like an alternator but the alternator tested fine oil pressure gauge stays about halfway when the car is turned off until I turn it back on then it drops back down and seems to work fine maybe loose ground behind the dash behind the gauge cluster I don't know just if someone can give me some opinions and be gratefully appreciated thank you