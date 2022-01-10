Engine bay wires/ right side

Hi ALL,

I'm reaching out to the Mustang Stang community for some help. I have a 1991 Ford Mustang LX convertible, I removed the wires to paint the sides not thinking of taking picttures. So now after painting the sides I'm lost. So can you guys please send me pictures of the wires of your stang, please? I know that some male parts have their female parts. The wires I'm more concerned about are the grounds, the red, yellow one, and the little box.

thanks again.
 

