Pulled out the factory bone stock 1993 engine. Never had valve covers or intake off. Dropped in the following



1990 Short block with a ball hone and fresh rings and bearings

E303 Cam and new timing chain set

E7TE Professionally ported heads with 194/160 valves, Screw in studs and guide plates

Elgin 1.6 roller rockers

Trick flow street heat intake

BBK 65mm egr spacer

Professional Products 65mm throttle body

75mm ProM Mass Air For 24lb Injectors

Brand New 24lb Injectors on the stock fuel rail

BBK Adjustable FPR (set to 39psi with vacuum removed)

BBK Off Road H with new O/2 Sensors

FMS Shorty Headers

Autolite Platinum plugs

Timing set to 14 with the pip out

Also did a 3G alternator upgrade at the same time I did all this



I retained the stock distributor but the car ran well before this. Just had no real power with the stock motor. Right now I got it fired and got the FP set and timing set but the car stumbles more than it should and if I touch the throttle it jumps and hangs before dropping. It does not feel like it should. I have checked for vacuum leaks and find none. What I fear is that I did too many changes at once and that the computer is not coping well. My question is should I start putting stock parts back on? Should I take it and have it tuned by someone that can burn a chip for this thing? Its the stock A9L original 93 5 speed car. I also have a battery light on now that I did the alternator upgrade. Is that normal?