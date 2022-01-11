Engine ticking noise

Hey guys! Just bought a 01 cobra with 89,000 completely stock. Engine runs great. Idle there is no noise under the hood. Plenty of power. Seems to be no mechanical issues. While car is under load or acceleration there is no ticking. When letting off the gas I can hear a ticking sound. While slowing down I can hear it. Cruising I haven’t really noticed it. If I press the clutch the noise stops. It sounds like it is coming from under the passenger side of the hood. Any thoughts. I thought it was a small exhaust leak but not sure now. TIA.