I replaced my SLP Loudmouth exhaust with a Magnaflow catback. I do like it much better now than the previous SLP. The SLP Loudmouth was just too loud/aggressive. Is there a good option out there to go “up a notch“ from my Magnaflow ? I would like it a bit more aggressive, but not too aggressive. Maybe some “flow through” mufflers that aren’t too over the top? Opinions?