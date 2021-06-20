Exhaust system failure

Crawfish10
New Member
-
- Jun 20, 2021
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 55
The condensation drain on my 2000 V6, drained water directly onto the weld where, the flange pipe connects to upper catalytic converter.
Overtime the flange pipe broke from rust, and cold water dripping on hot weld.
Does anyone know where to order the condensation diverter kit for a 2000 V6?
Overtime the flange pipe broke from rust, and cold water dripping on hot weld.
Does anyone know where to order the condensation diverter kit for a 2000 V6?