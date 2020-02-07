jimn411jm
Member
-
- Aug 11, 2019
-
- 11
-
- 2
-
- 13
-
- 58
I am wanting to put exhaust dumps on my 2000 Mustang. Will it pass inspection? I live in Montgomery county Texas
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|J
|Heated Exhaust Sensor Question
|Other Auto Tech
|1
|P
|Exhaust weld failed, is car still safe to drive until I get it repaired?
|SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
|16
|M
|Exhaust help
|2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
|5
|Cobra exhaust
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|1
|S
|High flow cats on a Stock 2V Mustang GT? Yay or nay?
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|1