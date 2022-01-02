Extremely worried if i damaged engine swap 1997 mustang GT

I'm currently in the middle of an engine swap from my old engine which threw a rod, i've done this swap before with the old 2v to a 2009 crown vic 2v which just recently threw a rod.



I've always done maintenance on my vehicles so i know it's very very important.



I'm swapping to a 93 lincoln mark viii 32V engine, almost done with everything, just about to install into the vehicle and wanted to compression test while it was cold to ensure it was holding compression. (Engine has been sitting in a warehouse since 2006! w around 100k on it) dropped oil pan previously and everything looked great, no rust and cylinder walls looked clean.



I started compression test outside engine and cranked on starter for maybe 4 or 5 seconds before realizing i forgot to put oil in the engine (Big oops)



After putting in the oil it compression tested great, held between 160 - 180 on each cylinder.







I'm just extremely worried that maybe i damaged something by cranking on it first without oil?? I put in a capful marvel mystery oil in each cylinder prior to the compression test and prior to putting oil in so it has SOME oil lubricating the pistons.





Do you think i did any damage??