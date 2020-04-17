Fan not turning on 1983 3.8

The ole fox body again
New Member
-
- Apr 17, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 19
The fan works and theres power going thru the wires but the fan wont come on at all while its running so of course it overheats. Any help?
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|J
|03 RADIATOR FAN WONT TURN ON
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|7
|Electrical 93 5.0. E-fans turned on than shut off. Whats wrong?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|12
|J
|Cooling fan not turning on.
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|1
|E
|Mustang 2007 gt radiator fan wont turn off
|2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
|0
|Electrical Idle Stumbles When Radiator Fan Turns On
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|24