Father's Day Gift Ideas

RockAuto

RockAuto

Site Sponsor
Jul 28, 2014
98
51
28
34
www.rockauto.com
Have you thought about what to get your "Do-It-Yourselfer" dad? Here are a few ideas from the RockAuto catalog!

Maintenance Parts: Get him the Oil and Filters he needs to change the oil in his daily driver, motorcycle or lawn mower. Throw in the Gear Oil he needs for the ATV as well. (Find the correct Engine Oil and Filter for his specific vehicle under “Engine." All Oil, Transmission Fluid, and Gear Oil can also be found listed under the “Tools & Universal Parts” tab.) Take advantage of the Mobil rebate and save up to $30 on Mobil 1 Engine Oil through September 30, 2021.

Accessories: Does the correct ball size for the boat, trailer, camper, etc. always seem to go missing? Gift him a multi-ball mount so he has the right size every time. Add extra vision when towing or hauling with an Outside Mirror Extender.

Jun_21_ForumPost.jpg

Supplies and Tools: The constant pressure hose clamps in modern cars can be challenging. Flexible Hose Clamp Pliers will make replacement easier. Help tackle the toughest grease, grime, stains and bacteria with Multi-Purpose Cleaner/Degreaser.

Let Dad Choose: Not sure which parts or tools your dad needs? A RockAuto Gift Certificate, available for any amount, will let your car enthusiast choose the parts or tools he needs.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RockAuto
RockAuto Gift Certificates!
Replies
0
Views
525
Vendor Sponsor Forums
RockAuto
RockAuto
RockAuto
Mobil Fluids and a Filter Rebate at RockAuto
Replies
0
Views
306
Vendor Sponsor Forums
RockAuto
RockAuto
RockAuto
RockAuto Father's Day Gift Ideas
Replies
0
Views
426
Vendor Sponsor Forums
RockAuto
RockAuto
RockAuto
Rockauto Gift Ideas
Replies
0
Views
390
Vendor Sponsor Forums
RockAuto
RockAuto
RockAuto
"do-it-yourselfer" Father's Day
Replies
0
Views
313
Vendor Sponsor Forums
RockAuto
RockAuto
Top Bottom