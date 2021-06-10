Father's Day Gift Ideas

RockAuto
Site Sponsor
-
- Jul 28, 2014
-
- 98
-
- 51
-
- 28
-
- 34
Have you thought about what to get your "Do-It-Yourselfer" dad? Here are a few ideas from the RockAuto catalog!
Maintenance Parts: Get him the Oil and Filters he needs to change the oil in his daily driver, motorcycle or lawn mower. Throw in the Gear Oil he needs for the ATV as well. (Find the correct Engine Oil and Filter for his specific vehicle under “Engine." All Oil, Transmission Fluid, and Gear Oil can also be found listed under the “Tools & Universal Parts” tab.) Take advantage of the Mobil rebate and save up to $30 on Mobil 1 Engine Oil through September 30, 2021.
Accessories: Does the correct ball size for the boat, trailer, camper, etc. always seem to go missing? Gift him a multi-ball mount so he has the right size every time. Add extra vision when towing or hauling with an Outside Mirror Extender.
Supplies and Tools: The constant pressure hose clamps in modern cars can be challenging. Flexible Hose Clamp Pliers will make replacement easier. Help tackle the toughest grease, grime, stains and bacteria with Multi-Purpose Cleaner/Degreaser.
Let Dad Choose: Not sure which parts or tools your dad needs? A RockAuto Gift Certificate, available for any amount, will let your car enthusiast choose the parts or tools he needs.
Maintenance Parts: Get him the Oil and Filters he needs to change the oil in his daily driver, motorcycle or lawn mower. Throw in the Gear Oil he needs for the ATV as well. (Find the correct Engine Oil and Filter for his specific vehicle under “Engine." All Oil, Transmission Fluid, and Gear Oil can also be found listed under the “Tools & Universal Parts” tab.) Take advantage of the Mobil rebate and save up to $30 on Mobil 1 Engine Oil through September 30, 2021.
Accessories: Does the correct ball size for the boat, trailer, camper, etc. always seem to go missing? Gift him a multi-ball mount so he has the right size every time. Add extra vision when towing or hauling with an Outside Mirror Extender.
Supplies and Tools: The constant pressure hose clamps in modern cars can be challenging. Flexible Hose Clamp Pliers will make replacement easier. Help tackle the toughest grease, grime, stains and bacteria with Multi-Purpose Cleaner/Degreaser.
Let Dad Choose: Not sure which parts or tools your dad needs? A RockAuto Gift Certificate, available for any amount, will let your car enthusiast choose the parts or tools he needs.