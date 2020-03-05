First issue with my 2016 Gt

So, I had my first major issue with my 2016 GT PP this afternoon. I've owned it since new and have put ~29k on it. Started it this afternoon for a quick trip and it immediately started running rough. Shut it down and checked code. It's throwing a P2111 which is the throttle actuator. I have an extended warranty, which I initially regretted purchasing, but now it may help me out.Does anyone have experience with this issue? I always cringe when I have to use a dealer for a repair as I feel they are always trying to get out of it or find a way to place blame on the consumer. I would think this would fall under the powertrain warranty but it's not specifically listed here: