Many a google search has landed me here on stangnet and I've found some useful info. Finally made an account and now I'm going to post. Bringing back to life a 79 notch that was found rotting away in a field. Actually, it's not even a 79 model, it's a January 1980 model. I just call it a 79 to make myself feel better. I'm on the home stretch of getting it road worthy and have more questions and find myself doing a little more searching. So, here I am making an account.