For Sale For Sale - 1993 Mustang Cobra - Black on Black 75254 Miles

1993 Mustang Cobra for Sale
VIN: 1FACP42D5PF137089
Car is number 37 of 4993

75254 Miles

Location: La Porte, Texas

Car is pretty clean, needs a few things...

Comes with all 4 stock wheels as well.

DM Message and can send more pictures and video...

$18500.00 or best offer!
 

