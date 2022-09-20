Ford 1965 T5 IRS

T

tim55k

New Member
Sep 20, 2022
1
0
1
65
PLACERVILLE CA
I am Building a triburte1965 K fastback mustang which had a T5 IRS rear suspension.
Does anyone know where I can find the blueprints for the T5 IRS rear suspension.
Here a photo of custom parts I made for the 298 engine.
It will really help me out if I could get the blueprints for the original Ford T5 IRS rear suspension.


.
engine.JPG
m1.JPG
m4.JPG
 
