Ford 1965 T5 IRS

tim55k
New Member
-
Sep 20, 2022
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 65
I am Building a triburte1965 K fastback mustang which had a T5 IRS rear suspension.
Does anyone know where I can find the blueprints for the T5 IRS rear suspension.
Here a photo of custom parts I made for the 298 engine.
It will really help me out if I could get the blueprints for the original Ford T5 IRS rear suspension.
.
