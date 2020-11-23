wondering input on ford 9 inch rear diffs. 92 mustang, current setup is ford 8.8 with yukon axles swarr bar and 3.27 rear. factory diff. brakes are cobra rear disc using an adapter plate, strange /UPR coilovers and MM lower arms with whiteline uppers. the plan was to do rubber bushing uppers and a panhard bar and then call it a day. but then a built motor happened. looking to upgrade the rear but in a somewhat economical way...i want to go 9 inch but is there a way to retain the cobra rear disc setup? can a rear diff be found at a junkyard? id rather find something than buy the housing that someone painted and is selling online. the front carrier seems to be the most expensive part. whats the best(but on the cheaper side) way to do this?