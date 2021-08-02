FORScan for New Edge

J

JDMac34

New Member
Aug 2, 2021
1
0
1
23
NE Ohio
I am currently looking to buy a New Edge Mustang to use as an autocross and/or rallycross car. My daily is a 2020 F-150 and I use FORScan to read diagnostics and programs things on there. Obviously, my truck's computer system is a "little bit" more complicated than the computers in the Mustangs that I'm looking at. While inspecting a car, I'd like to scan its computer to make sure there isn't anything like a false odometer reading or light on the dash that has been unplugged.

I know that I can do all that on my truck, but how much could I see on a New Edge? Also, are there any other cool things that I could use FORScan for on a New Edge?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Trickflo
Buy new 2011+ mustang vs supercharged fox / newedge ?
Replies
81
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
F
Clutch vibration and clacking sound
Replies
4
Views
620
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
frankg
F
S
Can't pair SCT tuner to car with new PCM - VIN not available through ODB2
Replies
0
Views
329
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
svanderweide
S
A
1991 5.0 - fires up every time, idles perfectly, but once it’s warm it won’t idle for more than 15 seconds
Replies
36
Views
691
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
F
New and looking for help on my 1994 v8 swap
Replies
12
Views
260
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
SorsCode
SorsCode
Top Bottom