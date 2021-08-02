FORScan for New Edge

I am currently looking to buy a New Edge Mustang to use as an autocross and/or rallycross car. My daily is a 2020 F-150 and I use FORScan to read diagnostics and programs things on there. Obviously, my truck's computer system is a "little bit" more complicated than the computers in the Mustangs that I'm looking at. While inspecting a car, I'd like to scan its computer to make sure there isn't anything like a false odometer reading or light on the dash that has been unplugged.



I know that I can do all that on my truck, but how much could I see on a New Edge? Also, are there any other cool things that I could use FORScan for on a New Edge?