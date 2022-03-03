Here’s what I've tried so far to remedy the situation:

Replaced spark plugs

Compression tested cold/dry 116-124psi across the board

Disconnected PCV system (no change)

Replaced PCV, grommet, & screen

Replaced all valve seals with new Viton seals

Swapped injectors around & rechecked plugs

Installed a platinum iridium plug in #1 to limp by for more diagnostics

Endoscope confirmed crosshatching still present in #1 cyl, no cylinder damage, & no piston damage

Added Marvel Mystery oil to engine oil

Added Lucas HD oil stabilizer to engine oil

After searching the interwebs, asking a few friends, and trying almost everything I could think of, I still haven't been able to fix my problem. Here's the rundown:I've got an 1989 5.0/T-5 w/75k actual miles that sat for 7+ years before I bought it. It briefly smokes upon acceleration AFTER a high RPM deceleration in gear (high vacuum condition) ONLY. No idle smoke, start-up smoke, etc... #1 spark plug is black/wet/nearly fouled after 10 mikes of driving. All other plugs look normal. Car starts, runs, and idles ok with a slight random misfire at times, as you’d expect with a wet/black #1 plug.My last two guesses at this point are #1 oil control ring is stuck/broken or lower intake manifold gasket is leaking. Anything else you guys can think of before I swap the lower intake manifold gasket?