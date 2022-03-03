Fox Fouling #1 plug - HELP!

thinkfaster

thinkfaster

Member
Jun 15, 2007
3
5
13
After searching the interwebs, asking a few friends, and trying almost everything I could think of, I still haven't been able to fix my problem. Here's the rundown:

I've got an 1989 5.0/T-5 w/75k actual miles that sat for 7+ years before I bought it. It briefly smokes upon acceleration AFTER a high RPM deceleration in gear (high vacuum condition) ONLY. No idle smoke, start-up smoke, etc... #1 spark plug is black/wet/nearly fouled after 10 mikes of driving. All other plugs look normal. Car starts, runs, and idles ok with a slight random misfire at times, as you’d expect with a wet/black #1 plug.

Here’s what I've tried so far to remedy the situation:
  • Replaced spark plugs
  • Compression tested cold/dry 116-124psi across the board
  • Disconnected PCV system (no change)
  • Replaced PCV, grommet, & screen
  • Replaced all valve seals with new Viton seals
  • Swapped injectors around & rechecked plugs
  • Installed a platinum iridium plug in #1 to limp by for more diagnostics
  • Endoscope confirmed crosshatching still present in #1 cyl, no cylinder damage, & no piston damage
  • Added Marvel Mystery oil to engine oil
  • Added Lucas HD oil stabilizer to engine oil
My last two guesses at this point are #1 oil control ring is stuck/broken or lower intake manifold gasket is leaking. Anything else you guys can think of before I swap the lower intake manifold gasket?

1646344985822.png
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TorchRed_4.0
Piston Rings or Valve Seals Please Help!
Replies
2
Views
459
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TorchRed_4.0
TorchRed_4.0
S
Misfire on Cylinder 5, thrown the whole parts store at it
Replies
1
Views
330
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
KRUISR
KRUISR
A
Need your opinion vacuum leak or not
Replies
2
Views
502
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Alakzender
A
S
For Sale All parts from 408 build that never materialized - all brand new! (Georgetown, TX)
Replies
3
Views
844
Engine and Power Adder
ehradek
E
A
Engine 1990 Fox wont rev over 3500 RPMS
Replies
57
Views
6K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
alex.sweitzer
A
Top Bottom