For Sale Fox Body EEC's, Engine Harnesses, Fuel Injection Harnesses

Aug 27, 2012
I have the following for sale. All worked when pulled. Prices include shipping and Paypal. Pictures upon request

3 A9P's $ 295 each- two are sealed , one had a chip
1 A9S $295- sealed and was rebuilt at some point as it has a sticker with the company that rebuilt it
1 A9L $295- sealed

1 91 5.0 Engine harness and Fuel Injector harness in good shape. $350 - (1 relay by the MAF and 1round brown connector by the test plug)
1 92.5 to 93 Engine wiring and Fuel injector Harness in good shape $350- (2 relays by the MAF and 1 round brown connector by the test plug)
 

