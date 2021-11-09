I have a 1987 LX 5.0 Hatch that has the original suspension components with Maximum Motorsports full length subframe connectors added. I'd like to replace the factory shocks/struts and consider swapping out factory springs for lowering springs but really I'm not interested in the slammed look, so lowering an inch would be fine. My overall goal would be to improve on the factory set up with decent quality parts. Considering the KYB GR2 shocks/struts. Any recommendations? I included pic taken recently to show current ride height.