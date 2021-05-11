Fox Weld RTS Rim Sizing Help

bacarruda

bacarruda

New Member
Nov 3, 2019
3
0
1
20
CA
So I'm looking at getting a pair of weld RTS S71's for my 89. I've done the 5 lug conversion front and rear, with the rear using fox length moser axles... The front has 95 spindles and 1998 v6 hubs and brakes.

For the front, I want to know if these will fit, but they have the medium pad clearance though so I'm not too sure if they will fit over sn95 brakes or not.
17x7, 5.3in of backspace
If the pad clearance doesn't fit (if anyone knows), I'm looking at these but I'm unsure about the backspacing if the wheel will sit too far out of the wheel well.
17x7, 4.2in of backspace

For the rear, I want to know if these will fit, I'm not sure if they will stick too far outside the wheel well either.
17x10, 6.3in of backspace

Any help or comments appreciated
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Brakes Brake Pads are too thick
Replies
16
Views
398
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
limp
limp
K
Brakes Swapping to SN95 spindles
Replies
12
Views
790
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Boostedpimp
Boostedpimp
8
Restoring 83 5.0 GT help on improved brakes
Replies
19
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
KRUISR
KRUISR
D
Rims rims rims - '96 GT 5-lug
Replies
4
Views
777
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Desoto97
D
derek1993
Suspension 1993 LX 'Vert 5 lug /Big Brake upgrade confirmation of plan / input
Replies
9
Views
865
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
derek1993
derek1993
Top Bottom