Fox Weld RTS Rim Sizing Help

So I'm looking at getting a pair of weld RTS S71's for my 89. I've done the 5 lug conversion front and rear, with the rear using fox length moser axles... The front has 95 spindles and 1998 v6 hubs and brakes.
For the front, I want to know if these will fit, but they have the medium pad clearance though so I'm not too sure if they will fit over sn95 brakes or not.
17x7, 5.3in of backspace
17x7, 4.2in of backspace
For the rear, I want to know if these will fit, I'm not sure if they will stick too far outside the wheel well either.
17x10, 6.3in of backspace
Any help or comments appreciated
