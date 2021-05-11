Fox Weld RTS Rim Sizing Help

So I'm looking at getting a pair of weld RTS S71's for my 89. I've done the 5 lug conversion front and rear, with the rear using fox length moser axles... The front has 95 spindles and 1998 v6 hubs and brakes.For the front, I want to know if these will fit, but they have the medium pad clearance though so I'm not too sure if they will fit over sn95 brakes or not.17x7, 5.3in of backspaceIf the pad clearance doesn't fit (if anyone knows), I'm looking at these but I'm unsure about the backspacing if the wheel will sit too far out of the wheel well.17x7, 4.2in of backspaceFor the rear, I want to know if these will fit, I'm not sure if they will stick too far outside the wheel well either.17x10, 6.3in of backspaceAny help or comments appreciated