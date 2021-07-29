Electrical Foxbody AC System Issue!

M

mattskidooford

New Member
Aug 23, 2018
1
0
1
26
Connecticut
I have followed Jrichker detailed steps on getting AC compressor Clutch to engage.

At WOT relay i have no power to black yellow wire.
I have 12V to Pink LT Blue as well as 12V to Red.
I Grounded the Orange LT/Blue wire with a good ground, and still didn't see 12V.
I then went and bought a new relay and still the same issue.

In simple terms:
RED: 12V
Pink/Lt Blue: 12 V
Orange/Lt Blue: 0
Black yellow: 0


I verified ground at AC Compressor Clutch as well as the I verified continuity from Black/yellow wire at relay to compressor clutch.


Info on car:
1987 Mustang, previous owner swapped an entire 1989 MAF harness in. I have installed a Fitech system. In other words the car is converted to a carb. I left the A9L in and harness to run AC. The only thing I removed was Injector harness at 10 pin connectors. I read the ground on the fire wall from the injector harness is for 02 sensors. Could removing this harness be my issue?

Any suggestions?

Thanks in advance for any help or to steer me in the right direction.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
37,585
13,468
224
Massachusetts
Here's the wiring diagram for an 87-89 Mustang A/C and Heater system

1627583290730.png

1627583332472.png



Ground on the injector harness is for the O2 sensors. I would torubleshoot the WOT relay a bit more. If you ground the O/LB on the relay, it should close the relay with a click and you would have continuity from the Pk/lb wire over to the bk/y wire.
 
A

AnthonyA1234

New Member
Aug 17, 2020
10
0
1
18
Florida
mattskidooford said:
I have followed Jrichker detailed steps on getting AC compressor Clutch to engage.

At WOT relay i have no power to black yellow wire.
I have 12V to Pink LT Blue as well as 12V to Red.
I Grounded the Orange LT/Blue wire with a good ground, and still didn't see 12V.
I then went and bought a new relay and still the same issue.

In simple terms:
RED: 12V
Pink/Lt Blue: 12 V
Orange/Lt Blue: 0
Black yellow: 0


I verified ground at AC Compressor Clutch as well as the I verified continuity from Black/yellow wire at relay to compressor clutch.


Info on car:
1987 Mustang, previous owner swapped an entire 1989 MAF harness in. I have installed a Fitech system. In other words the car is converted to a carb. I left the A9L in and harness to run AC. The only thing I removed was Injector harness at 10 pin connectors. I read the ground on the fire wall from the injector harness is for 02 sensors. Could removing this harness be my issue?

Any suggestions?

Thanks in advance for any help or to steer me in the right direction.
Click to expand...
Hello, could you please explain to me the process for getting the clutch to engage?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Electrical 93 LX Fuel Pump Issues w Relay & Fuse Link
Replies
120
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
diesel farmer
D
Trilldev123
Electrical Clutch safety switch wiring for aftermarket an engine harness
Replies
0
Views
138
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Trilldev123
Trilldev123
1
2g alternator issues during idle.
Replies
3
Views
325
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Boostedpimp
Boostedpimp
B
1993 5.0 injector harness shorted
Replies
0
Views
290
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
brian84
B
A
01 Gt no start
Replies
0
Views
188
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
americanmuscle24
A
Top Bottom