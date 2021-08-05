Foxbody Shifter Bushing

D

dmarc

Member
Jul 19, 2021
4
1
13
27
North Carolina, Winston Salem
Hi all,

Just purchase a MGW short throw shifter. I plan on installing it soon, but figured I'd replace the shifter bushing while I'm at it. Has anyone bought a shifter bushing from Ford directly? If so do you have a part number? I've found part number (E3ZZ-7K453-A) at the local dealer. CJponyparts list this part as being a rubber construction while I thought OEM was plastic. Should I go ahead and pick this up or just buy the replacement from lmr?

 

