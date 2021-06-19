Frosted head lamps

Hello everyone. Bought a '99 GT with what I thought was stone pocked headlights. So I bought a headlamp restoration kit to get rid of all the marks and make the headlight s nice and clear again. I never looked at the tail lights that close but was told the Left had water in it and was given a replacement. When I took the old one out I saw that like the head lights it too had a "Frosted" look to it. Now I wondering if the headlamps and tail lights came that way from Ford? Any guesses?
 

