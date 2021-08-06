Selling these 18 Work Emotion CR rims in a staggered set up with Toyo Proxes R888 tires. Specs are 5x114 front 18x10.5 +18 with 255/35 and in rears 18x11.5 +18 with 295/30. Pretty aggressive setup but looks super meaty. Asking 1700 obo picked up. Located in the Orlando, Florida Area.



Rims need to be refinished as the previous owner DYI painted them. Center caps included however missing one.



Also, tires are basically on their way out mostly due to age but still got some miles left if you don't want to buy tires right away. Open to offers as well. No trades, pick up only!



See pictures below, I tried my best to show the crappy paint job.