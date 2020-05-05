For Sale FS: 88 T-top GT hatch, owned 32 years

Sad to do it but have to sell this gem. Was let go from job and need to reduce inventory.
Car has 105k miles, located in Harrisonburg Va., is unrestored and unmodified, runs perfect, and was bought in February from an 80 YO lady. She was original owner.
I am asking 15k locally and have it listed on fleabay with a 7k reserve if you want more description. Text me if interested.
Phil
5408304157
 

