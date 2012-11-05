Fs: Interior Led Kit! Check Out The Comparison Pics!



Ford Mustang Interior LED Kit ​

At Diode Dynamics, we carry a full line of LED bulbs, to replace your map lights, license plate lights, vanity lights, trunk light, turn signals, fog lights, and more!





We carry the brightest, highest-quality bulbs at the lowest prices. Your order will ship same day, and we're here if you need us for support and service. And we do not jack up the prices to astronomical levels- We're breaking that market trend, and offering you great, low prices, every day. These LED bulbs are made just for us by a company that has been in business since 1992, and every bulb carries with it a one-year full warranty.





Our LED Conversion Kits include all of the LED bulbs you need to replace the incandescent bulbs in your vehicle, for interior and license locations. It has been tested in your specific vehicle, for perfect fitment, and no guesswork! No modification is required for installation, you simply replace the bulbs!





We are pleased to offer these LEDs in a truly customized way. You can create the kit that you prefer. Simply change the quantity to "0" for any bulbs that you do not wish to purchase.





By using the ordering options on this page, you can create your own mix-and-match kit by making the proper selections on each stage, or choose one whole kit that you prefer. The product pictures are professionally taken, at the same camera settings, in order to provide an accurate idea of what the bulbs will look like, in terms of brightness compared to the factory bulbs.





Brightness. We offer three levels of brightness, or "stages." All stages will provide a sharp, modern LED look, and all include the same number of bulbs. Please be sure to read all of the following information:​

Stage 1: Near factory brightness.

Stage 2: Slightly brighter than factory.

Stage 3: Much brighter than factory.

Stage 4 Flexlight: (Trunk only) This is a flexible LED strip with connector, for plug-and-play installation. It replaces your factory trunk light, and can be positioned anywhere you would like, with included velcro and adhesive.

All brightness levels are for general reference only, and apply only to the use of white LEDs. Please see the note below regarding the use of colored LEDs.





Please note that the stage 3 trunk light is often an LED board, which must be installed directly on top of the trunk light housing to achieve maximum brightness. All other lights will fit inside of the light housing with no modification. Some stage 3 interior lights use direct-replacement adapters with an LED board for maximum brightness.





Color. White is our most popular color. It is a 6000K cool LED white. We also offer yellow, green, blue, and red, at no additional charge. When making your color selections, please bear in mind that white projects the most usable light, so white will appear brighter than the same stage of a colored bulb, usually by one stage difference. For example, a red stage 3 light will have a similar usable light output as a stage 2 white light.





All products by Diode Dynamics are backed by a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and a one-year full warranty.​







