I am having trouble sourcing replacement fuel hoses from the hardlines to the fuel rails. The car is an 88 2.3 LX so the hard line is on the drivers side and the motor is a 2.3 turbo. That really should not matter however since it is the same fuel rail as the NA 2.3 but just in case I am wrong. I just replaced my hardlines with Classic tube stainless and I found the rear hoses, but not the front. Is there a factory hose option somewhere or am I going to have to go all out with russels with AN fittings? Are they the same length as the 5.0 hoses?