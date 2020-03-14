Fuel map settings in boost above 5k rpms question..

So I was curious, it seems my car wants a tad less fuel as it gets above 5k rpms. It is a stock 302, with HCI and a turbo. It has 60lbs injectors and a walbro 450 intank pump. The car isn’t running poorly, it was just odd to me that it seems to want less fuel higher up in the rpm range. My thoughts are that the engine is beyond peak load so it needs less Fuel??? Or maybe the cam is out of steam by the 5k area?? Is this a normal thing or something that isn’t seen often... just curious, thanks in advance.