fuel pressure adjustment 19 or 30lb injectors.

Nov 12, 2002
Hi all,
95 gt.
gt40 intake and heads, some type of moderately aggressive cam. 65mm throttle body.
a long time ago, the car had a vortech supercharger that was installed by somebody i assume knew what they were doing.
the car has been sitting a long time and now im getting it back on the road. the charger is gone.
car runs really well on the low end, but wehn the speed hits 85-90ish, it seems to struggle. in my head im thinking its like theres too much fuel, if that makes any sense.
it has 30lb injectors which i think are oversized now that the charger is gone.
i have the stock 19lb injectors in a bin on a shelf.
i dont know what the hp is.
im thinking the 19lb injectors would be fine, but its a hassle to swap out injectors.
so, would it be stupid to simply lower the fuel pressure? (assuming im getting too much fuel at the moment) i was thinking somewhere around 26psi would work out to equivalent to 24lb injectors. somebody can correct that if i am way off on the calc.
this isnt a daily driver, i can play around with it as much as i want.
one other tid-bit, i dont know if the mass air is for 19 or 30 lb injectors. (thats important, right?)
thanks
