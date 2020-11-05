Fuel Pressure issue?

G

Gixxerss

New Member
Jul 16, 2019
1
0
1
52
Huntington Beach, Ca
I have a 2000 Saleen SC 281 4.6. Little while back the car would stumble on hard acceleration. Fall on its face really. It's not modded except for a smaller SC pulley. Ran fine with it in the past though.
New coils and plugs, changed FPR, checked MAF and TPS but did not change, EGR working, new fuel filter. Fuel pressure gauge at the rail is reading about 30PSI at initial start up and quickly goes down to approximately 10PSI at idle. Checked pressure with FPR vacuum line plugged and unplugged. Same result. Even if I account for a few PSI lost with the gauge it seems really low. Idling in neutral and flick the throttle it falls flat and bogs until I let the throttle go. I'm thinking new fuel pump but I'm not as versed in these engines as I need to be.
Any suggestions would be appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
please help fuel pressure issue
Replies
0
Views
283
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
DATBOIJU
D
B
Fuel Fuel pressure Issues / AFR
Replies
0
Views
272
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Brsmustng93
B
Carson93Fox
Fuel Low Fuel Pump Pressure
Replies
4
Views
425
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Carson93Fox
Carson93Fox
M
66 Oil Pressure gauge-barely reading
Replies
8
Views
409
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
MARKDTN
M
V
Engine Sudden lean idle/deacceleration issue, backfire, loss of power, etc
Replies
8
Views
235
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
VSK2033
V
Top Bottom