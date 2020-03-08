Fuel Fuel problems

E

Esco

New Member
Feb 6, 2020
1
0
1
44
Lincolnton, NC 28092
New to the community I have a 1991 v8 original 5speed car that someone has put an automatic in.... don’t know if they changed the computer or not but I bought the car to do a swap on a 4cylinder coupe having fuel issues the pump runs all the time Jumped the relay and have good pressure 38psi ... replaced the relay but sometimes I have to tap the new or the old one to get the relay to work??? It will run when spraying either in it. Any suggestions!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R Fuel Fuel pressure problems SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
J Engine 93 lx 2.3l runs terrible 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 9
4 Fuel Help with fuel sender problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
C 95 GT Fuel pump priming problem 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 10
W FUEL PUMP PROBLEM NEW HERE AND TRYING TO LEARN 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 22
Similar threads
Fuel Fuel pressure problems
Engine 93 lx 2.3l runs terrible
Fuel Help with fuel sender problem
95 GT Fuel pump priming problem
FUEL PUMP PROBLEM NEW HERE AND TRYING TO LEARN
Top Bottom