New to the community I have a 1991 v8 original 5speed car that someone has put an automatic in.... don’t know if they changed the computer or not but I bought the car to do a swap on a 4cylinder coupe having fuel issues the pump runs all the time Jumped the relay and have good pressure 38psi ... replaced the relay but sometimes I have to tap the new or the old one to get the relay to work??? It will run when spraying either in it. Any suggestions!