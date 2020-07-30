I have a 2006 GT with the Ford Racing/Whipple supercharger with intercooler kit (M-6066-M11) that puts down ~475rwhp.



Recently I went out for a drive, and about 10 mins in the car stalled out. Charged the battery, it would start but immediately stall out after 1-2 seconds. I cleaned the MAF sensor, and replaced the fuel filter a few months ago and the same issue persists, so my assumption is the fuel pump is bad.



The Whipple kit came with the GT500 dual fuel pump, I've tracked down M-9407-GT05. My question to the board, are there any alternatives to the GT500 pump for my setup? Would prefer to not drop $700 on a fuel pump if I don't have to.



Thanks!