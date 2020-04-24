Fuel tank- gauge issues

williamjarrell1983
New Member
Apr 4, 2020
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 37
I have an 01 mustang v6 base. My gas gauge works fine til I hit a half tank than it instantly goes to e. Sometimes even before. Can someone help
