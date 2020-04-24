Fuel tank- gauge issues

90sickfox

90sickfox

I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
You need a fuel level sending unit. Sometimes they can be removed and cleaned up to work again. The fuel tank needs to be removed. You can remove the sender and connect it to the harness. Move it around with the key on to see how the dash gauge reacts. There are little fingers that rub these lines that look like a piano key board. Sometimes they get dirty or loose connection.
 
