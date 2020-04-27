Just like the title says. My car always seems to have a strong gas smell. Basically if I have it running, and I'm by the engine or around the car I smell like fuel.



This morning I went for a drive on the highway, I can smell gas in the cabin. Also I had a loss of power, car started running rough, then died on me.



I pulled off to the side, let it sit for 10-15 seconds and it started back up. Made it back (about 10 miles) without it happening again.



Last summer I replaced the fpr, timing is set at 13 degrees. I have a o/r h pipe, smog and egr are deleted.



I just ran codes:



KOEO:

10, 15, 33.



KOER:

Says only 6 cylinders

94, 44, 33, 13.



I'm lost what I should look into now, but I don't trust driving it far from home now.



Any help is appreciated.