91GTstroked
Active Member
-
Jun 14, 2007
-
- 114
-
- 37
-
- 38
Just like the title says. My car always seems to have a strong gas smell. Basically if I have it running, and I'm by the engine or around the car I smell like fuel.
This morning I went for a drive on the highway, I can smell gas in the cabin. Also I had a loss of power, car started running rough, then died on me.
I pulled off to the side, let it sit for 10-15 seconds and it started back up. Made it back (about 10 miles) without it happening again.
Last summer I replaced the fpr, timing is set at 13 degrees. I have a o/r h pipe, smog and egr are deleted.
I just ran codes:
KOEO:
10, 15, 33.
KOER:
Says only 6 cylinders
94, 44, 33, 13.
I'm lost what I should look into now, but I don't trust driving it far from home now.
Any help is appreciated.
