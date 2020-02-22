Get'm While They're Hot! '93 Cobra Booster Info.

I really planned on having some good news for those in need, e.g. those looking for '93 Cobra brake boosters. That fell through just before I could post this today.



Let me explain. I, like many others, have been looking for a '93 Cobra booster and with no success. I have made it a habit to check Rock Auto once or twice a week. While at work this past Tuesday I was bored, nothing to do, logged on. WHAT??!! They showed them available. I wasn't about to do my payment and account info through the work computer/system so I logged back on as soon as I got home. Unfortunately it now said none in stock. There is a button on the listing that says "notify me when available". I've used this on LMR before and it was crap. I received their "available" notice 2 weeks after I had bought and received the parts I was wanting having seen them listed on a sale email. I figured WTF and tried with Rock Auto.



Two days later (this past Thursday morning) I got an email saying they were available. Yes, you read it correct, the '93 Cobra boosters were listed as available! I quickly checked the site which indeed listed them as available. I immediately placed an order and by the afternoon got a confirmation it was shipped. I waited to receive it in order to confirm they were indeed the correct booster. I checked Thursday night, still available. I checked last night, still available. I even checked again today at work, same thing. The booster was waiting for me on the door step when I got in from work. After confirming it was indeed the correct booster I went to the computer to let y'all know. Before posting though I checked one more time...out of stock!



Sorry I waited until today, but I wanted to make 100% sure they were correct before I posted anything. I was SURE there would be some real happy campers. What info has come out of this is, use the notify button if you want one. They are still coming available and the notify button does indeed work. The price is currently $56.79 + $24.50 core and what applicable taxes and shipping to you. All in I ended up spending $97.50 to my door. Bottom line, use the notify button if you want one!!



Again, sorry I didn't get the word out sooner but I wanted to be sure of my info. Mods if you feel this is better attached to the Booster thread in the Tech forum sticky's. please feel free to move it.