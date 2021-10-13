Getting my 1996 GT vert back in good condition.

I recently bought a 96 GT vert with a 4.6 and 5 speed. It had been off the road for about 5 years. It was worked on by a mechanic that replaced the fuel pump and put in a new battery.The wheels were corroded and the tires were 12 years old, so they had to go. I found a set of 2018 Mustang wheels and tires.Next I started tackling the issues with this car. I changed all the fluids, belt, tensioner, and hoses.It wouldn't idle and I had a check engine light on. I changed the idle air valve on the inlet and that corrected both issues.When I filled the tank for the 1st time, it smelled of gas, and I found the seal for the filler pipe leaking. I've replaced it and now no more gas smell in my garage.I next went after the front leather seats that were showing cracks and much wear.I bought restoration supplies from 'The Seat Doctor" to repair them. 1st I used seat crack filler and dye to make the open cracks less noticeable.I then removed the plastic hood scoop, and cleaned up the hood.The hood still needs a little more work.I cleaned and treated the top with vinyl protector.The carpets have been shampooed, but need to be replaced because the PO was a smoker and there are several burn marks.Next, I need to find the source of the antifreeze smell after driving and parking in the garage.I'm hoping to be able to drive this for a long time.