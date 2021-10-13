Getting my 1996 GT vert back in good condition.

I recently bought a 96 GT vert with a 4.6 and 5 speed. It had been off the road for about 5 years. It was worked on by a mechanic that replaced the fuel pump and put in a new battery.
1996 Mustang.jpg

The wheels were corroded and the tires were 12 years old, so they had to go. I found a set of 2018 Mustang wheels and tires.
1996 Mustang Wheels.jpg
Next I started tackling the issues with this car. I changed all the fluids, belt, tensioner, and hoses.
It wouldn't idle and I had a check engine light on. I changed the idle air valve on the inlet and that corrected both issues.
When I filled the tank for the 1st time, it smelled of gas, and I found the seal for the filler pipe leaking. I've replaced it and now no more gas smell in my garage.
I next went after the front leather seats that were showing cracks and much wear.
1996 Mustang seat1.jpg

I bought restoration supplies from 'The Seat Doctor" to repair them. 1st I used seat crack filler and dye to make the open cracks less noticeable.
1996 Mustang seat2.jpg

I then removed the plastic hood scoop, and cleaned up the hood.
1996 Mustang scoop.jpg
1996 Mustang scoop polished.jpg

The hood still needs a little more work.
I cleaned and treated the top with vinyl protector.
The carpets have been shampooed, but need to be replaced because the PO was a smoker and there are several burn marks.
Next, I need to find the source of the antifreeze smell after driving and parking in the garage.
I'm hoping to be able to drive this for a long time.
 

