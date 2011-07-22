GMP diecast no longer, new name.

skunk21
GMP is now ACME trading Co. . If you have any GMP hold onto them, what the future holds for any more mustang diecast . I don't know anything about ACME or what the plans are so we shall see. finding GMP stuff is getting harder this is for sure, glad I got what I did when I did !
ACME Trading Co - Diecast Car Replicas; Muscle Cars, Sprint Cars, Dirt Cars, Road Racing Cars, Vintage Dirt Cars and Dragsters; plus Fender Guitar Replicas and World War II Military Aircraft Replicas
