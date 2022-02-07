Ground wire locations 2006 V6

Here’s the issue: radio, fog lights have been cutting off and on together. Radio all day long it does it. I’ve been searching for grounds. I found two behind the glove box. They are clean and tight, but the metal they are bolted on is rusted. Does anyone know what these grounds take care of?



I’m assuming there’s another one behind my stereo. Not sure if that would handle the radio and fog lights. I’m guessing the two on the rusted metal should come off and I sand the rust away. Once bare metal is showing, do I put the grounds back and then what should I do to protect them?