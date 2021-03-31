Paint and Body Gt Bumper Damage

Hello all. So to start out I’ve had my car since November of 2019. I’ve never liked the way my front bumper fit. According to the car fax the car has been in two minor accidents and it appears to all be in the front end. The bumper is missing all of the rivets that I can see from the top (not sure about the rivets below the headlights) I can fit my hand flat under the headlight to bumper gap on both sides and same with the bumper to hood gap. The bumper actually lines up incredibly well on the passenger but the drivers side doesn’t line up well around the fender spats. The bumper sticks out about an 1/8th of an inch too far. I’ll get some pictures tomorrow for examples but either way onto my next point

The bumper also has damage where the GT mouth opens. The little fin looking things on the sides of the opening are busted. Yesterday I was putting the car onto ramps to adjust a hose clamp and one of the blocks I was using to get the car more clearance slipped and i busted my fog light hole and bent my fog light bracket. Once again I’ll get pictures of this tomorrow.

So my question to you all is do you think it’s worth it to get the bumper I have now fixed (can’t tell if it’s OEM but I don’t think it is, doesn’t feel very nice) or should I go with a bumper cover from LMR? Sourcing a mint OEM Gt bumper would be nice but also sounds difficult and unfortunately out of my budget. Whatever I do I’ll have to get a new fog light bracket
 

I went out and got some pictures. The only reason the hood is a different color is because I traded my badly painted cervinis for a stock oem hood because I like the way they look and fit better. I didn’t get any pictures of the rivets missing but you guys get the idea. Anywhere there would be a visible rivet to the bumper to the header panel there simply aren’t. I have no idea why that is and it’s been like that since I got the car. So what are your all’s thoughts and ideas on it? Also about to have to a door hinge pin and bushing job. Fun
 
