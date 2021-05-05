GT500 Stripes and seats

So looking at a 2011 Shelby Gt500. I really want the dark blue think its kona. Problem is the striping is red, just not in love with it. Really wanted with blue and white. The stripes are easy enough to replace, I dont necessarily need factory but if somebody has a link to OEM reproductions that would help.



My issue is there is red piping in the middle of the seats and red insert int he back. One school of thought is the outside doesnt really matter to whats on the inside. The other thought is it might clash. I am thinking what might work instead of white stripes is maybe a grey or like a carbon stripes. Any thoughts, pics etc. Thanks