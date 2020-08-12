Had a 91 mustang GT for a while now and can't seem to figure out what to put in it or leave it stock Im thinking of a 351w to put in it any ideas

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
17,327
5,594
193
polk county florida
I think the 351w is an excellent choice, get over to the fox forums and ask the members there.
and post some pics of the 91 GT so we can see what you're working with.

Oh, and welcome to stangnet :nice:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
P Engine Mustang 1995 GT - RPM fluctuating while driving and surging 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 20
85Punisher 85 Mustang 12v while cranking Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
JCBeaver Drivetrain Excessive Vibration at 4K+ RPM while in gears - Any ideas why? 1993 Mustang GT 5.0 with T5 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
T 1996 Mustang GT - sputtering,hesitating,shaking while accelerating 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
M Need Advice: Mustang accidentally held at redline while in neutral for a few seconds... 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 5
K 2000 mustang, engine bogs down and surges while steady on accelerater please help!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
R 2000 mustang gt bogs down while cruising and randomly from a stop SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
Z My 2004 mustang gt won't go into gear while running 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
B 2001 3.8 L V6 - Stalling while driving SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
J Drivetrain my 2006 mustang GT pinion seal was replaced now rear end makes grinding sound while deacceleration 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
N 1994 Mustang 5.0 - rpms drop when pressing gas while stopped. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
T 09 Mustang GT air heat comes on sometime while driving or sitting 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
Mustang Yawie Wow, It’s Been A While But Finally Got A Mustang Back 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
H Please Help!!! 95 Mustang 3.8 Shuts Off While Driving! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
B 2000 V6 Mustang High Idle On Startup & Really Bad Vibration While Idling Or Accelerating. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
C Back To The Mustang World.... It's Been A While... 1997? The Welcome Wagon 2
R 94 Mustang - Car Shuts Off While Driving 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
meltmanbob Been A While Since I've Been Here But I Need Help, My Mustang Died! 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 15
J 95 Mustang Gt W/ 87 5.0 No Swap Engine Hiccup After 5-10 Mins Of Running While Driving Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Nick D Noise While Steering 1998 Mustang Gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
jayrw 00 Mustang Gt - Brake Light On Dash Comes On While Driving? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 12
M 98 Mustang GT 4.6 / Hesitation, while cruising between 40 -70 SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
rispoli_23 MUSTANG BUCKS WHEN A/C IS ON WHILE DRIVING ?? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
V 5.0 Mustang - Battery drains while running Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
H Been a while and i have a few updates, not all mustang related... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
ChelseaMustang External Mustang sound recording while driving 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 23
B Mustang car shows while i am in Anaheim 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
M My mustang is bucking while driving SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 15
M My 1988 mustang cuts off after driven for a while Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
B What to do while waiting to order a new mustang? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
S Mustang II 2.8 Head 1975 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 0
Q 95 mustang GT misfire stalling no codes 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
J 2003 Mustang Brakes Pulling 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
B 1988 mustang convertible 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
M Not sure where to ask -HELP - Electrical Issues with 2005 mustang, was headlights and now wipers also random radio coming on without keys 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 3
A WTB/Trade Stock Mustang 5.0 cam wanted Engine and Power Adder 0
N Mustang tumbler gets stuck in certain positions SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
G flexplate needed for a 1978 mustang ii (5L V8) 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 1
W Electrical Convertible Top Switch spade connectors pulled loose (92 Mustang LX Conv.) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
0 4.6 2v SOHC 2k rpm Idle, help reading engine data SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
H Adding Factory Look Air Conditioning to 70 Without It 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
S 1993 Mustang 2.3 L Automatic A4LD Transmission - Help 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 2
W Mach1 2003 coolant leaking rear of engine SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
G For Sale 91 Mustang LX hatchback 5.0, 5 speed, $5,300. Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
S New here! The Welcome Wagon 5
B Engine 86 Mustang GT 5.0 V8 Start Up RPM Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
7991LXnSHO How do you spell Mustang in Russian? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
T Hello Mustang Lovers! Long time reader, first time member. I have a 1967 Mustang coupe with a 200 CID engine. The Welcome Wagon 0
B Leather Seats for My Car The Welcome Wagon 0
DudeStang How good of a 64-66 Mustang can you get for $20k? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
Similar threads
Top Bottom