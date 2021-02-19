Harm balancer or motor mounts?

Getting the dreaded low frequency vibrations, heaviest between 1500 and 2000 rpms. Can feel it in my chest and my seat. First noticed about 3 weeks ago, but didn't cause particular alarm until the 2nd week when we took a 600 mile round trip, seemed to be a bit more pronounced on the way home. Now it's been another week, and it definitely is increasing intensity.



I know the balancers are inherent problems on these, but it also kinda makes sense that an rpm related vibration could be mounts that finally decided to quit. Seems odd that the increase in intensity would be advancing so quickly with the balancer verses larger rubber chunks that could be persuaded to "give up" with some heavy throttle and shifting action (just happened to do four 0-60 rips before the road trip).



Haven't touched the transmission, no major changes. Car has 196k.