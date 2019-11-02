Hatch quarter window restoration options?

BlakeusMaximus said: You could always redo them yourself. I did mine back in the spring. Not 100% stock looking but they look good Click to expand...

I did a similar restoration on both my cars. The only noticeable difference is that there is a character line in the rubber molding that is generally lost in the sanding process, and I do not see a reliable way to keep or restore that line. From my perspective, it was an unimportant detail for my higher mileage cars. If you had a low mileage car that you were restoring (or something more valuable like a 93 Cobra) then I could see spending the extra for NOS windows. For the rest, I think the sand/primer/paint method is perfectly reasonable, still looks good, and only the most hardcore Fox fans will ever notice a difference.For those that have 3D printers or experience in that, does anyone see that being a viable way to repair these in the future?