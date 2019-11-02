Hatch quarter window restoration options?

I'm hoping this winter to have the car painted (factory red).
My quarter window moldings are shot. It makes the most sense to address this during paint work.
I would prefer to have the windows with the mustang lettering.
On youtube I saw a video of foxresto.com and how they redo notch windows, but it doesn't appear they do them for hatches.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hkFXhJluIMQ
Looks like foxresto does a nice factory looking job.
Are there options out there for hatch owners?
I'm well aware that restoring the windows is more costly than buying a repro set.
