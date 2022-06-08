darrylglenda96
Nov 12, 2021
- 25
- 1
- 3
- 53
Hello group.
Need help with heater tube install.. Have new heater tube from LMR. How tight are how far down should the fitting be threaded into the intake? I'll try and post a picture on where iam at with mine. Not sure how tight is sufficient.? Thanks Darryl
