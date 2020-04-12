Hello all

B

bikesrunnin

New Member
Apr 12, 2020
1
0
0
45
Canada
Some great write ups in here. Im always on the hunt for more info on all sorts of machinery.

I’ve got a leaky, fussy afk crate 385hp 351w in a 72 bronco.

Any info on intakes leaking everything would be good. This one has been a major pain. First vac leak, then coolant, now oil. I’m about done lol...about that is.


Thanks for the add!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
redNfast Saying hello to all The Welcome Wagon 6
R Hello, New here. The Welcome Wagon 2
O Hello from Sweden The Welcome Wagon 1
W Drivetrain Hello from a new Fox Body owner in Florida! Looking for advice on Immediate things to address re: steering, radiator, seat Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
Keionte The O'l "Hello, Happy to be here." The Welcome Wagon 20
Similar threads
Saying hello to all
Hello, New here.
Hello from Sweden
Drivetrain Hello from a new Fox Body owner in Florida! Looking for advice on Immediate things to address re: steering, radiator, seat
The O'l "Hello, Happy to be here."
Top Bottom