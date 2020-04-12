bikesrunnin
Apr 12, 2020
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 45
Some great write ups in here. Im always on the hunt for more info on all sorts of machinery.
I’ve got a leaky, fussy afk crate 385hp 351w in a 72 bronco.
Any info on intakes leaking everything would be good. This one has been a major pain. First vac leak, then coolant, now oil. I’m about done lol...about that is.
Thanks for the add!
